Invacare (IVCRQ) versus Its Peers Critical Review

Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ – Get Rating) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Invacare to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.9% of Invacare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Invacare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Invacare and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare 0 0 0 0 N/A Invacare Competitors 290 1067 2251 79 2.57

Profitability

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 27.65%. Given Invacare’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Invacare has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Invacare and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare -9.99% -37.76% -7.18% Invacare Competitors -205.57% -85.94% -23.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Invacare and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare $872.46 million -$45.56 million -0.01 Invacare Competitors $1.21 billion $110.89 million 7.80

Invacare’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Invacare. Invacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Invacare has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invacare’s rivals have a beta of 0.87, indicating that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Invacare rivals beat Invacare on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

