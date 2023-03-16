Invacare (IVCRQ) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ – Get Rating) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Invacare to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Invacare and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare 0 0 0 0 N/A Invacare Competitors 290 1067 2251 79 2.57

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 27.65%. Given Invacare’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Invacare has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare $872.46 million -$45.56 million -0.01 Invacare Competitors $1.21 billion $110.89 million 7.80

This table compares Invacare and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Invacare’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Invacare. Invacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Invacare and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare -9.99% -37.76% -7.18% Invacare Competitors -205.57% -85.94% -23.03%

Volatility & Risk

Invacare has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invacare’s peers have a beta of 0.87, meaning that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.9% of Invacare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Invacare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Invacare peers beat Invacare on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

