Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Up 8.3% in February

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Price Performance
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock opened at $80.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.67. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $72.41 and a 1-year high of $92.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.30.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF
About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF
The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
