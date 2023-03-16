Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Up 8.3% in February

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Price Performance

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock opened at $80.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.67. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $72.41 and a 1-year high of $92.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.30.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

