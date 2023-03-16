Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $18.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $14,241,305.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,419,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,541,494.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Invesco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Invesco by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Invesco by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invesco has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 50.34%.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

