Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,770 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.37% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,845,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 471,427 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 610,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 48,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IQI opened at $9.53 on Thursday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

