Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NVTA. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Invitae from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

Invitae Stock Performance

Invitae stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.13. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.

Insider Transactions at Invitae

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $122.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 59.44% and a negative net margin of 601.64%. Invitae’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $91,424.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 743,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,468,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,952,000 after buying an additional 1,799,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,624,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,196,000 after buying an additional 544,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invitae by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,271,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 242,454 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invitae by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 647,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Invitae by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 225,589 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

