Invst LLC Acquires 2,771 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Invst LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.5% of Invst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $391.16 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05. The company has a market capitalization of $292.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $402.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.12.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

