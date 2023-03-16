Invst LLC Acquires 73 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,635,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,697,000 after acquiring an additional 80,089 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,571,000 after purchasing an additional 63,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,518,000 after acquiring an additional 56,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,502,000 after acquiring an additional 47,731 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Price Performance

NYSE:MUSA opened at $240.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.81. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $323.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.