Invst LLC Buys 4,586 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Invst LLC boosted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in PPL by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays started coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Articles

