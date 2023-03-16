Invst LLC Has $137,000 Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Invst LLC cut its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,064 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.13. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $16.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.16 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 131.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $686,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,255,528.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $686,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,255,528.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $101,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 334,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,078.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 600,399 shares of company stock worth $5,671,712 in the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.