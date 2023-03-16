Invst LLC Purchases New Shares in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 113.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 24,151 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 596.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $42.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Relmada Therapeutics to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $38.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.

