iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $110.31 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $66,938.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,589.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $66,938.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,589.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark J. Day sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $248,058.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 54,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,058 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.