iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by American Trust

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2023

American Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAGet Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $62.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAGet Rating).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by American Trust

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2023

American Trust trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAGet Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $893,093,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,409 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,803 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $62.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.