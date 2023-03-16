iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $62.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

