iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,653 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 76,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $62.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

