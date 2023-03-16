iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,892,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502,279 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $296,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEMG opened at $46.20 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $47.11.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.