iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Stock Position Lessened by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up 2.0% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of COMT stock opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.91. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

