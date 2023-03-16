iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $77,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $78,000. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $93,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 295.2% during the second quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

ACWI stock opened at $86.12 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $102.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

