iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Shares Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ECH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,088,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 735.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 234,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 206,635 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,412,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 113.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 96,169 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 113.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 89,781 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Down 5.3 %

BATS:ECH opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.89.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.