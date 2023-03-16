iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Lowered by American Trust

American Trust lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,927 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,645 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $66.95 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $75.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

