iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,611 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 147,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 23,471 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

