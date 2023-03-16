iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 220.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,117 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after buying an additional 57,434 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $69.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.44. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

