iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $3,713,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:USMV opened at $69.91 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.44.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.