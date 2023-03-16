iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,932,000 after buying an additional 2,678,614 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,425 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 190.0% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 584,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,807 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,035,000 after buying an additional 343,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,079,000 after buying an additional 282,870 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IWF stock opened at $229.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.65. The company has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.