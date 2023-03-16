iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $173.61 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.07.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

