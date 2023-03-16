iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by American Trust

American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,688,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,904,000 after acquiring an additional 200,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,202,000 after buying an additional 516,109 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,693,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,911,000 after buying an additional 96,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,602,000 after buying an additional 289,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,337,000 after buying an additional 544,060 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $60.37 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

