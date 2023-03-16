iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,098,000 after buying an additional 1,156,612 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,246,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 564,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 66,531 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,709,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $91.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.26. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

