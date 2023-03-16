iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Bought by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 3,798.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $147.80 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $137.46 and a 52 week high of $188.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

