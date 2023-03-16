IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 273,200 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the February 13th total of 306,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IZEA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 54.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

IZEA Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IZEA opened at $0.58 on Thursday. IZEA Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.