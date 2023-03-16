J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.80) to GBX 270 ($3.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.51) to GBX 213 ($2.60) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 248.25 ($3.03).

J Sainsbury Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SBRY opened at GBX 253.10 ($3.08) on Tuesday. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 168.70 ($2.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 272.20 ($3.32). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 256.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 223.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,002.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

