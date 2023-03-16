Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of JGGC opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $11.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,970,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter worth $4,970,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

