Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.36) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.
Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JANX opened at $13.45 on Monday. Janux Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $562.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Janux Therapeutics
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
