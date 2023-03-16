Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG) Short Interest Update

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the February 13th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of JUGG stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JUGG. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 3.9% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 198,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter worth $982,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 21.3% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 60,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 903,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after buying an additional 16,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,006,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Company Profile

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

