Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €49.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($52.69) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Basf in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($56.99) target price on Basf in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($61.29) target price on Basf in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on Basf in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Basf Price Performance

BAS stock opened at €44.54 ($47.89) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €47.31. Basf has a 12-month low of €37.90 ($40.75) and a 12-month high of €56.06 ($60.28). The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of -67.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

