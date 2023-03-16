Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €21.00 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been given a €21.00 ($22.58) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 43.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FME. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($23.66) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.41) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.73) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €36.96 ($39.74) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €31.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €25.95 ($27.90) and a fifty-two week high of €63.60 ($68.39).

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

