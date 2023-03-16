Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €100.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAP. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €130.00 ($139.78) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($127.96) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

SAP Trading Down 1.5 %

SAP opened at €108.38 ($116.54) on Monday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €79.58 ($85.57) and a fifty-two week high of €113.44 ($121.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €108.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €99.11.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

