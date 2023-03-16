Jefferies Financial Group Increases PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Price Target to GBX 410

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 400 ($4.88) to GBX 410 ($5.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.78% from the stock’s current price.

PAGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.43) target price on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.31) price objective on shares of PageGroup in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of PAGE stock opened at GBX 439.80 ($5.36) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 460.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 442.55. PageGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 356.80 ($4.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 521.50 ($6.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 879.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 25,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.41), for a total transaction of £111,173.16 ($135,494.41). Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

