Jefferies Financial Group Increases SThree (LON:STEM) Price Target to GBX 450

SThree (LON:STEM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 390 ($4.75) to GBX 450 ($5.48) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.

SThree stock opened at GBX 445.50 ($5.43) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 431.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 397.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £599.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,113.75, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. SThree has a 52-week low of GBX 312.50 ($3.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 492 ($6.00).

In other SThree news, insider Timo Lehne sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.20), for a total transaction of £39,070.50 ($47,617.92). 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

