JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

DOMO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Domo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo Price Performance

Domo stock opened at $12.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.18.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

In other Domo news, Director John R. Pestana bought 72,500 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Domo by 27.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,290,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,203,000 after acquiring an additional 716,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 32.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,932,000 after acquiring an additional 783,905 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Domo by 59.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,290,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after acquiring an additional 857,391 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Domo by 2.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,011,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 548,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.