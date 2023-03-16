JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut Envestnet from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.63.

ENV stock opened at $52.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Envestnet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 40,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,316,000 after acquiring an additional 120,311 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $709,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,395,000 after buying an additional 42,715 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

