JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $290.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LPLA. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $260.88.

LPL Financial Stock Down 5.1 %

LPL Financial stock opened at $195.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.46. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $165.46 and a twelve month high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.60%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Natixis acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,456,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,723,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2,927.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 34,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,493,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

