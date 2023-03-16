John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Short Interest Up 5.7% in February

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 211,800 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the February 13th total of 200,400 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Insider Activity

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $218,535.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $509,867.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $218,535.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,079 shares of company stock worth $1,495,588 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBSS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 35.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $95.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.02. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $95.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $274.33 million for the quarter.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.