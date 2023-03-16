Jolene Lau Marshall Sells 2,221 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2023

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jolene Lau Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 14th, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $56,497.76.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of SMAR opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average is $37.35. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 57.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.