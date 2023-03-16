Jolene Lau Marshall Sells 2,221 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jolene Lau Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 14th, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $56,497.76.
Smartsheet Price Performance
Shares of SMAR opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average is $37.35. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.