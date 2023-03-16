Jonathan Miles Wagner Sells 11,757 Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Stock

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 11,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $82,769.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Miles Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 20th, Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 2,124 shares of Vivid Seats stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $16,737.12.

NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $12.31.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAT. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,867,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vivid Seats by 160.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after buying an additional 1,360,674 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Vivid Seats by 18.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,577,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,066,000 after buying an additional 705,194 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the third quarter worth approximately $2,754,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vivid Seats by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 896,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 351,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

