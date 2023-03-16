JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €235.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($252.69) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VOW3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($204.30) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($155.91) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($225.81) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Volkswagen Stock Down 4.1 %

ETR:VOW3 opened at €123.18 ($132.45) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €129.53 and a 200-day moving average of €132.85. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €112.84 ($121.33) and a 52 week high of €162.38 ($174.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

