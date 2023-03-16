Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.25.

KROS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 6,284.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 621,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after buying an additional 611,459 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,599,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,465,000 after buying an additional 591,959 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 466.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 520,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,996,000 after buying an additional 428,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 44.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after buying an additional 307,105 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,863,000 after buying an additional 183,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $43.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.09. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

