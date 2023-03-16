Kevin C. Tang Purchases 65,701 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Stock

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 65,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,043.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,279,801 shares in the company, valued at $5,227,002.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jounce Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of JNCE opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $7.94.

Institutional Trading of Jounce Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 4,094,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 144,820 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 824.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNCE. StockNews.com raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

(Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

Featured Stories

