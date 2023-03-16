Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Update

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the February 13th total of 113,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Koss by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Koss by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss during the second quarter worth $264,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Koss by 43.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koss during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KOSS opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of -0.41. Koss has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03.

Koss ( NASDAQ:KOSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 62.04% and a return on equity of 35.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Koss in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

