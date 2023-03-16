LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €90.00 by UBS Group

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been given a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective by UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €91.00 ($97.85) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($66.67) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €89.00 ($95.70) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($92.47) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($93.55) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €57.88 ($62.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €70.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €66.37. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($80.83) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($105.91).

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

