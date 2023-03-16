LFS Asset Management Sells 304 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LFS Asset Management lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. LFS Asset Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $101.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $76.25 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.12 and its 200 day moving average is $106.47.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

