Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Short Interest Update

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 995,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $14.52 on Thursday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Lightspeed Commerce

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.94.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

