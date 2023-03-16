Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Short Interest Update

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 995,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.
Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $14.52 on Thursday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Lightspeed Commerce
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
